State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, has scheduled a number of public listening sessions on Saturday, March 7, and Monday, March 9, in the 68th Assembly District.
The one-hour sessions are intended to give constituents a chance to discuss state issues that are important to them.
The March 7 gatherings are planned at 9 a.m. at Lake Hallie Village Hall, 13033 30th Ave.; 11 a.m. at Thorp Public Library, 401 S. Conway Drive; 1 p.m. at Kow Kickin Cafe, 313 N. Main St., Greenwood; and 3 p.m. at Norske Nook, 13804 W. Seventh St., Osseo.
The March 9 sessions will be at 9 a.m. at Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.; 10:30 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.; and 1 p.m. at Fairchild Public Library, 208 Huron St.