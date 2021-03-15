ALTOONA — State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, scheduled hourlong listening sessions for Friday, Saturday and Monday to hear from constituents on Wisconsin's 2021-23 state budget.
On Friday, he will start at 9 a.m. at Lake Hallie Village Hall, followed by a 10:30 a.m. session at Fall Creek Village Hall, before meeting with constituents at 1 p.m. in Augusta City Hall.
Saturday's sessions start at 10 a.m. at Boyd Village Hall, followed by 11:30 a.m. at Soo Line Park in Stanley, before arriving at 1 p.m. at Marieke Gouda, 200 W. Liberty Drive, Thorp, and finishing at 2:30 p.m. at Owen City Hall.
On Monday, James will start his sessions at 1:30 p.m. at Osseo City Hall, followed by 3 p.m. at the Fairchild Community Center, before finishing at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenwood.
James represents the state's 68th Assembly District, which includes parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Gov. Tony Evers submitted his budget proposal, which calls for $91 billion in spending between July through June 2023, to the state Legislature in mid-February. The state's Joint Finance Committee will hold four public hearings next month on the budget before submitting its budget proposal to the full state Legislature. The budget approved by the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans in both the Assembly and Senate, will then go to Democrat Evers to sign this summer.