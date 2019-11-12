Staff for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., will hold office hours next week in all 18 counties that he represents.
Kind's constituents in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District are invited to seek his staff's help with issues involving federal agencies.
The office hours in the Chippewa Valley area:
• 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
• 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Colfax Village Library, 613 Main St.
• 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Pepin Municipal Center, 508 Second St.
• Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Augusta City Hall, 145 W. Lincoln St.
• 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Trempealeau County Office Building, 36245 Main St., Whitehall.
• 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Alma City Hall, 314 N. Main St.
Constituents also can schedule appointments at Kind's Eau Claire or La Crosse offices by calling 888-442-8040.