EAU CLAIRE — State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, will remain chairman of the Assembly's Workforce Development Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
Petryk, who has led the committee since 2015, outlined several priorities the group will work on over the next two years.
“This session the Committee’s work will be extremely important as we find solutions to the workforce shortage that is holding back the full potential of our local businesses," he said in a news release. "We also need to continue to find innovative ways to help our state recover from the economic impact of the pandemic."
Other initiatives he mentioned were supporting apprenticeship programs, aiding veterans in getting private-sector jobs, promoting career opportunities for people with disabilities and providing workforce skills for people released from jails and prisons.
He also was reappointed as vice chairman of the state Assembly's Aging and Long-Term Care Committee.