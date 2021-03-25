EAU CLAIRE — State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, is scheduled to host three budget listening sessions Friday in the 93rd Assembly District.
The sessions are an opportunity for the public to communicate their budget priorities with Petryk before the biannual state budget process begins.
The gatherings are planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Prescott City Hall parking lot, 800 Borner St. N.; 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the Lower Chippewa View Park lawn behind City Hall near the Veteran's Memorial, 100 River St., Durand; and 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley Town Hall parking lot, S10414 Highway HH, Eleva.