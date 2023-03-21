CADOTT — Nearly 2 1/2 years after the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany refused to say Tuesday that former President Donald Trump lost a fair-and-free election.
Tiffany, R-Minoqua, spoke at DJ’s Restaurant in Cadott on Tuesday as part of his tour of listening sessions across the district. Tiffany was immediately questioned by multiple attendees about the 2020 election.
Debra Pande, 71, of Holcombe, noted that Tiffany was the only Wisconsin congressman who voted not to certify the state’s election results on Jan. 6, 2021, hours after a mob led an assault on the Capitol.
“The election was both legal and was not incorrect,” Pande said to Tiffany.
Tiffany defended voting against certification.
“Joe Biden is president of the United States, but I think there were significant irregularities in Arizona and Pennsylvania,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany also expressed concern that the Green Bay area received money that was used to encourage citizens to vote; there is no evidence that the Green Bay area had a high number of illegal votes cast.
“We need to clean those things up and make sure we have confidence in our elections,” Tiffany told the crowd of 30 spectators at the listening session.
David Graf, 49, of Chetek, wasn’t satisfied with Tiffany’s response.
“What you’re saying is really troubling,” Graf told Tiffany. “Trump did have his day in court, and he lost every single (challenge.)”
Graf said the ‘Big Lie’ that Trump really won is concerning to him, and he called on Tiffany to help end it.
“I’d like you to say that Trump clearly lost by 7 million votes across the nation. Can you confirm the ‘Big Lie’ is a lie?” Graf asked.
Tiffany refused to say Trump lost, and reiterated that “Joe Biden is the president of the United States.” After a bit more an exchange, Tiffany moved on to other topics.
Budget concerns
Tiffany voted against the American Rescue Plan, which provided COVID relief dollars.
“What did you get out of it? You got inflation,” Tiffany said.
He also voted against the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill. He noted that the infrastructure measure included funding for electrical car charging stations, and he believes that is the responsibility of private businesses.
“It was picking winners and losers,” he said.
Tiffany is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.
“We will not vote to increase the debt limit unless there are some structural spending controls put in place,” Tiffany said. “Let’s go back to pre-COVID levels of spending.”
Tiffany said the spending bill his caucus is pushing “doesn’t touch Social Security and Medicare benefits you’ve paid in for.”
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has not put forward a budget proposal; Tiffany said he doesn’t know when that may be coming.
Among the items Tiffany wants stripped from Biden’s budget proposal are $400 billion in college debt relief. He also voted against funding to hire or replace 87,000 IRS agents, adding that if the tax code was simplified with fewer tax credits, those additional workers wouldn’t be needed.
“We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem,” Tiffany said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to get back to fiscal responsibility.”
Looking forward to 2024
Another attendee asked Tiffany if he would support Trump or another Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
He also was asked if he would support a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate if that candidate wasn’t a Trump-supporter.
“I’ll support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024,” Tiffany responded. “Let the American people speak; whoever the nominees are, I’ll support. I’m not going to put my fingers on the scale (and endorse anyone.)”
Tiffany added that he had been in favor of the Iraq War at that time, and he also was an advocate of free trade with countries around the world. He said that when Trump emerged as a candidate in 2016 and pushed other ideas, Tiffany said he changed his mind and embraced Trump’s viewpoint.
Solar, wind bill
Since taking office, Tiffany has pushed for a bill where any farm land currently in use for production would not be eligible for a tax credit for solar or wind energy. He stressed the importance of other energy uses, including natural gas.
“If you are going to have wind and solar, you are going to need a backup source when those aren’t on,” he said.
Another question asked about local and national media. Tiffany said his largest concern is that he doesn’t think the national media cover some stories enough. For instance, he talked about illegal crossings on the southern border and the spike of fentanyl deaths.
“The mainstream press doesn’t report on it, or if they do, it’s very little,” he contends.
At the conclusion of the hour-long hearing, Tiffany thanked the crowd for coming, even those who challenged his positions. It was already his 10th listening session of 2023.
“We try to do (listening sessions) quarterly,” Tiffany said after the meeting concluded. “We wanted to get to Cadott because it is new in the district.” (It had previously been in the Third Congressional District, now represented by Rep. Derrick Van Orden.) Tiffany’s district covers all or parts of more than 20 counties across northern Wisconsin.
“This is fairly typical turnout,” Tiffany added. “I just think it’s important to hear from people, and even disagree with people.”