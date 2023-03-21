CADOTT — Nearly 2 1/2 years after the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany refused to say Tuesday that former President Donald Trump lost a fair-and-free election.

Tiffany, R-Minoqua, spoke at DJ’s Restaurant in Cadott on Tuesday as part of his tour of listening sessions across the district. Tiffany was immediately questioned by multiple attendees about the 2020 election.