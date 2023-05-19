CAMERON — Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel were shot and killed within a 45-second span on April 8, and the suspected shooter Glenn D. Perry used an AR-15 to kill the officers, a report released Friday states.

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright released his nine-page report on the officer-involved shooting that left Breidenbach, 32, and Scheel, 32, dead at the scene along Highway SS near Cameron.