Restrooms in Eau Claire's larger parks reopened Friday afternoon following a seasonal closure that was prolonged due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City staff cleaned and reopened restroom buildings in six community parks so they would be ready for Memorial Day weekend, according to Steve Plaza, Eau Claire's manager of parks, forestry, cemeteries, buildings and grounds.
By 5 p.m., restroom buildings in Phoenix, Owen, Carson, Mt. Simon, Rod and Gun, and Riverview parks were all expected to be available.
The city had postponed reopening the restrooms this spring during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaza said the restrooms will now be cleaned more frequently than prior to the emergence of the new coronavirus. Previously, the restrooms were each cleaned once a day and as needed.
However, he noted that even with his staff disinfecting the restrooms, there is no guarantee that they will be germ-free between cleanings.
Signs are being posted at restrooms advising that residents are using them at their own risk during the pandemic. The signs ask that people keep distance between each other when using the facilities or waiting in line for them. Also the sign reminds people to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after going to the restroom.
Still closed in Eau Claire's city parks are playgrounds and drinking fountains.