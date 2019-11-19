A one-vehicle crash Monday led to the arrest of a Rice Lake man suspected of his 15th drunken driving offense.
Barron County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash site at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of highways 25 and A, just south of Barron.
Mark Johnson, 66, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Deputies then took Johnson to Barron County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving.
Johnson is being held in jail on a probation hold and awaits formal charges from the county District Attorney's Office later this week, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.