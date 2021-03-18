RICE LAKE — A 40-year-old Rice Lake man has been charged with vehicular homicide for striking a horse-drawn buggy with his pickup truck last month in Barron County.
Anthony R. Anderson faces for felony charges for the drunken driving crash that led to the death of one Amish teenager and injured another. The most severe of the charges carries a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
Anderson was charged on Thursday in Barron County Court for the incident that happened on Feb. 18.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Anderson called police at 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 18 to report he had been involved in a crash with a buggy.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash scene about 15 minutes later, finding two injured teenage boys, a dead horse on the roadside and debris from the smashed buggy.
One of the boys died from his injuries six days later at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Deputies interviewed bartenders from an area tavern who stated that Anderson was drinking alcoholic beverages there in the two hours before the crash.
Anderson's blood-alcohol level was 0.085, according to tests of a sample drawn after the crash. That's just above the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.
A recreation of conditions leading up to the crash showed deputies that a flashing strobe light, kerosene lanterns and reflective tape on the buggy would all be visible to a driver from a far distance on the stretch of Highway M where the crash occurred.
This is the second case against Anderson for drunken driving. He was convicted of first-offense drunken driving in 2019 in Barron County and paid an $888 fine for that, according to Wisconsin's online court system.