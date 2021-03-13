Recent rain and snow melt in the upper Chippewa River watershed are causing increased river levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.
According to a news release from the city:
At 11 a.m. Friday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 764 feet, which is 9 feet below the downtown flood stage reading of 773 feet. At that level, the river has entered the city's action stage, prompting the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River State Trail.
The following areas are closed as a safety measure:
• Chippewa River Trail behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
• Chippewa River Trail at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St.
The river is projected to crest at 767 feet on Monday.
The City will continue to monitor the river and may close additional areas of the trail as necessary for safety.