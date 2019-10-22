Low-lying sections of the Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire closed on Tuesday morning due to rising water levels.
Heavy rain upstream caused the river's level to rise to the point where water begins to encroach on two sections of the recreational trail near the shoreline.
Stretches of trail behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and the city's Hobbs Ice Center are both closed.
These areas often close when the Chippewa River rises, even though it is not expected to reach flood stage.
The river level was at nine feet below flood stage early Tuesday morning and is expected to rise two more feet before cresting on Thursday, according to a city news release.