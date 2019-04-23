Chippewa Falls-based River Country Co-op is growing through a merger with a fellow cooperative located in north-central Wisconsin.
Stockholders of the local cooperative and Dorchester-based Heartland Cooperative voted and decided Tuesday to merge the two entities, according to a news release.
The post-merger name will be River Country Co-op with its main office in Chippewa Falls. Bruce Mlsna, CEO of River Country Co-op for 21 years, will be the leader of the newly merged cooperative.
“The boards of both cooperatives and I recognized the future needs of our stockholders, specifically our ag farmers, and we feel this new cooperative will give us the footprint and size to compete and to be here for future generations,” Mlsna said in the news release.
Following the merger, River Country Co-op will have sales in excess of $200 million, 3,000 farm stockholders and 40,000 consumer members.
The cooperative's employee ranks will grow to 600 spread across 29 locations that serve an area stretching from Bloomer to Antigo.
River Country Co-op has grown through several mergers, with the most recent being with the Bloomer Farmers Union Co-op in 2012.