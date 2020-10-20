HUDSON — A River Falls man has died due to injuries sustained last week in a traffic crash.
David S. Melser, 53, died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he had been since he was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at 3:21 p.m. on Oct. 13 on Highway F in the St. Croix County town of Troy.
A sheriff's office news release stated that Melser was slowing the 2011 Chevy Impala he was driving as he prepared to make a left turn. His vehicle was rear-ended by a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Christopher M. Noel, 25, of Pepin. Noel told authorities he thought Melser was slowing, but didn't anticipate him breaking entirely due to oncoming traffic and couldn't stop in time to prevent the collision.
As a result of the first hit, Melser's Impala went into the oncoming traffic lane where it was hit by a 2006 International semitrailer truck driven by Cody R. Sylvara, 26, of Hudson.
Sylvara was evaluated at the crash scene and released by River Falls EMS. Noel reported no injuries.