HUDSON — A 76-year-old River Falls man died in a one-vehicle crash in the St. Croix County town of Troy.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
A vehicle was found in the ditch just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Tower and Coulee roads.
It appeared the vehicle had struck a tree but the crash was not witnessed.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Derwin A. Robey, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County medical examiner.
Robey was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Robey appeared to have been westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Road, and entered the ditch before striking a tree.
This is St. Croix County's first traffic fatality in 2021.
The crash remains under investigation.