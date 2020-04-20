RIVER FALLS -- A 33-year-old River Falls man was hospitalized after the utility terrain vehicle he was driving overturned in a field Friday near River Falls.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified of the accident, which occurred on private property in the town of Clifton, at about 8:04 p.m. Friday. It was learned Andrew Lacy was driving the UTV, and when it overturned he was partially ejected and the vehicle landed on him.
Lacy was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance Service to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
A passenger, Casey Kusilek 27, of River Falls, received minor injuries in the crash.
Assisting in the incident was the River Falls Fire Department.