RIVER FALLS — A River Falls High School sophomore has received $10,000 in agricultural grants for a project that will test pest control methods for growing organic apples.
Gabe Olson-Jensen was awarded the grant money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture program that supports Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Projects as well as funds from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
According to a news release from the high school, Olson-Jensen started researching apple growing and grafting in the seventh grade and starting working at a local orchard at 14. He furthered his knowledge by contacting fruit experts around the nation, leading him to apply for the grant money to do a research project of his own.
The River Falls school district is allowing Olson-Jensen to use its agriculture plot to test methods to grow apples without using harsh fungicides and insecticides.
According to his grant proposal, Olson-Jensen will use insect pheromones to disrupt reproduction of codling moths that pose problems to various cultivars of Honeycrisp apples. The other pest-control method the student plans to test employs a fine protective netting and different organic and biological sprays.
To make way for his test project, the school district's agricultural plot is slated to be plowed this month and 130 trees will be planted there on May 1.
Fruit produced in the school district's new orchard will be sold to raise funds for the local FFA program, but portions of the harvest may also be donated to a local food pantry or used in school lunches, the news release stated.