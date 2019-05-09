Low-lying portions of the Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire are closed as water levels have risen due to recent rainfall.
The Chippewa River is not expected to reach flood stage in downtown Eau Claire, but has gotten high enough so some riverfront spots are expected to be waterlogged through the weekend.
Trail sections behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and at the Hobbs Ice Center closed on Thursday, according to a city news release.
By Thursday, the water level had risen to about nine feet below flood level, and the river is anticipated to crest a few feet higher on Sunday. Under that forecast, the low-lying trail sections will be covered with water, but other areas wouldn't get flooded.