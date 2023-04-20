EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa River's level in downtown Eau Claire had receded from minor flood stage seen last weekend, but the water is on the rise again.
As of midday Thursday, the downtown river gauge showed the water level was three feet below flood stage, according to a news release from the Eau Claire city government. At that level, some portions of waterfront recreational trails and pedestrian underpasses begin to flood.
The river level is forecast to rise by three more feet before cresting on Saturday, putting it right at the minor flood stage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. When the Chippewa River gets that high, parkland along the waterfront may flood.
As a safety precaution, areas that flooded last weekend have continued to be blocked off by the city due to the likelihood they could again be underwater this weekend.
There are two special events planned downtown this weekend that will take place closet to the riverfront. Eau Claire officials are coordinating with organizers of the Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up and Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump 5K Run/Walk to ensure those events proceed safely, the city's news release stated.
The city reiterated that water activities including fishing, tubing, boating and wading not safe when the river's level is this high.