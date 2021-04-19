ALTOONA — A festival will return next month to a park in Altoona, signaling the start of the city's 2021 outdoor celebrations. programming
In a Monday news release, the city announced that the River Prairie Festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8 in River Prairie Park.
Planned activities include live music and theater performances, an artists market, food trucks, a family dance party, yoga classes, rock painting, a Mother's Day plant giveaway, a giant pumpkin growing seminar and a rubber ducky race in the park's stream.
In the event of inclement weather, the festival has a rain date of May 9.
For more information on the festival, go to RiverPrairieFest.com.
The festival was canceled in 2020 along with most other large events in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But city officials said last week that they are planning to bring back festivals and concerts this year while obeying recommendations from public health officials for running COIVD-safe events.