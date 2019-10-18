Low-lying sections of recreational trails alongside the Chippewa River in Eau Claire were closed Friday morning due to the rising water level.
While still expected to stay well below flood stage, the water level is up to the point where the city closes spots in the Chippewa River Trail behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Center.
As of Friday morning, the river level in Eau Claire was about nine feet below flood stage, according to a city news release. The river is projected to crest on Saturday at eight feet below flood stage.
Recent heavy rain in the river's upper watershed has caused the water level to rise.