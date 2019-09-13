The Chippewa River is rising due to heavy rains, but there is no flooding expected this weekend in Eau Claire.
A couple low-lying sections of the Chippewa River Trail will be closed on Sunday as a safety precaution as they may become covered with water.
Trail users will have to detour around the section behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.
As of Friday morning, the river level reached 762.8 feet, which is 10 feet below flood stage. The water level is forecast to rise about three more feet, reaching its crest on Sunday, according to a city news release.