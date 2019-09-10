The Eau Claire City Council voted 10-0 during its Tuesday afternoon meeting to hire Haas Sons of Thorp to pave a downtown recreational trail along the Chippewa River.
The contract for $465,800 will pay for concrete pavement on a quarter-mile stretch of trail behind buildings along Graham Avenue, from Haymarket Plaza to the Lake Street bridge. Metal railing and lighting are also included in the project.
Haas offered the lowest price for the job, beating out the $531,932 bid from Skid Steer Guy of Mondovi and $607,600 from Pember Companies of Menomonie.
After awarding the contract, the city will meet with the contractor to set a timeline for the project. Work is anticipated to start this fall, but completing the project may stretch into next spring, depending largely on the weather.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton was absent from Tuesday's meeting.