Construction of Riverview Drive on Eau Claire's north side will begin Monday and last for about 2½ months, according to a city notice.
The project will close the section of Riverview Drive between Welsh Court and the north parking lot in Riverview Park.
This will reduce access to the park, including its southern parking lot where a public boat launch used by people to get motorboats onto the Chippewa River.
A detour will be signed to direct traffic from the North Crossing to Starr Avenue and Airport Road so drivers can access homes on Riverview Drive and or go to the northern end of Riverview Park.
According to the city notice, the project's anticipated completion date is Oct. 15.
The construction project includes replacing underground utility pipes, building a new road surface, and adding curb and gutter to Riverview Drive. Along one side of Riverview Drive, a concrete recreational trail will be created and a regular sidewalk will be made on the opposite side.