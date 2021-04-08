EAU CLAIRE — One block of a downtown Eau Claire thoroughfare will be closed for part of next week due to utility work.
The 700 block of South Farwell Street, between Seaver and Emery streets, will be closed Monday morning and is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday evening, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured one block to the west onto South Barstow Street.
Utility work is the reason for temporarily closing that block, which is where old buildings have recently been demolished to make way for a pair of new apartment buildings called Wilson Square.