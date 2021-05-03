EAU CLAIRE — A section of road in a busy Eau Claire shopping district will be closed this week for utility work.
Gateway Drive, between two access roads into the Walmart parking lot, closed early Monday morning and is scheduled to reopen Friday evening. (The reopening time does rely on fair weather to allow construction work to proceed as planned.)
Based on a notice from the city's Engineering Department, the closure will not shut off access to the stores and restaurants in that area, but it will require a detour for through traffic on Gateway Drive.
To get around the construction area, motorists will be directed to a detour that uses Golf Road, Commonwealth Avenue and Keystone Crossing.
The section of Gateway Drive is being closed to allow the installation of utility lines for a new Kwik Trip store that will be built on a vacant lot adjacent to the Walmart parking lot.