Two road repaving projects are scheduled to start Monday in Eau Claire.
In the Randall Park neighborhood near the county courthouse, three blocks of Lake Street will be resurfaced. That section between Second and Fifth avenues will be under construction for the rest of July, but closed to traffic during only a portion of the work.
The road will remain open for the first two weeks, but will close to traffic and require a detour during the later portion of project.
Farther north, a two-block section of Third Street between Truax Boulevard and Long Street will be under construction starting Monday.
Traffic will be detoured around the construction area during that resurfacing project, which is expected to be finished by July 22, according to a city notice.