A popular stretch of Eau Claire's riverfront recreational trail will be closed today due to utility work.
The one-block section of the Chippewa River Trail along First Avenue, between West Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street, will be closed from 11 a.m. until the end of the day, according to a city notice.
There is a detour in place guiding pedestrians and bicyclists toward Second Street to get around the construction zone.
The section of trail, which connects to the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge, will be open this weekend.