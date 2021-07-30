EAU CLAIRE — A route connecting downtown Eau Claire to Altoona and U.S. 53 will undergo repairs and resurfacing, starting Wednesday.

Galloway Street, between Birch Street and North Hastings Place, will remain open but potentially have lane restrictions during a week and a half of repairs.

However, Galloway Street is scheduled to close on Aug. 16 for resurfacing and then reopen by Aug. 20. During that closure, traffic will be detoured around the construction zone via Birch Street.