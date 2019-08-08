Another block in Eau Claire's 3rd Ward neighborhood is about to close due to roadwork.
Reconstruction of the residential block of Lincoln Avenue between State and Wilson streets is slated to begin Monday and last until Oct. 11, according to a notice sent by the city.
The project will involve removing the existing road, curb and gutter as well as the underground utility lines and replacing them.
Though it's a quiet residential street, Lincoln Street joins a major thoroughfare in the 3rd Ward that has been closed this summer.
A nearly mile-long section of State Street has been under construction since mid-June and is slated for completion this autumn. In addition to being a main route through the 3rd Ward, State Street connects Eau Claire's south side to downtown and the UW-Eau Claire campus.