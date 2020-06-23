Road construction is continuing in the Water Street area with a paving project this week in front of businesses and more in-depth work starting next week on a street alongside many rental homes.
The 400 block of Water Street where several bars, restaurants and shops are located will be closed to thru traffic through Thursday for repaving, according to an Eau Claire city notice. Local traffic for those businesses and tenants of apartment units above them is allowed, as is curbside parking.
Starting next week, three blocks of Chippewa Street, which is lined with rental homes usually occupied by UW-Eau Claire students, is scheduled to be under construction. The roadwork planned between Second and Fifth avenues includes replacement of underground utility lines and is expected to take until early September to complete.
These are part of several road construction projects happening this year in the Water Street area. The block of Water Street between First and Second avenues is already under construction, as are portions of Second Avenue and Chippewa Street.