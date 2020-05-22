Road construction is scheduled to begin next week on Eau Claire's southeast side in a popular shopping destination.
Alongside Target and a short distance from a Menards store, a section of Gateway Drive between Prill Road and Glenbrooke Avenue will undergo resurfacing starting on Tuesday.
Contractor Haas Sons of Thorp will keep the busy road open to through traffic during construction, according to a notice sent by the city. Some of the construction will be done during evenings to reduce the impact on businesses and traffic.
The project is anticipated to wrap up by June 26, depending on normal weather conditions that allow construction to proceed on schedule.