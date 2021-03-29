EAU CLAIRE — The robbery charge against an Eau Claire woman, who authorities accused of pepper spraying another woman before stealing her bicycle, was dismissed.
Jennifer L. Henriksen, 28, had been charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and being a felon in possession of an oleoresin device.
The charges were dismissed with prejudice by Judge Emily Long, meaning they could be re-filed.
Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist sought dismissal of the charges in a motion, which said "continued prosecution is no longer in the interest of justice."
According to the criminal complaint, Henriksen accused the other woman of stealing her bicycle, and then sprayed her with pepper spray and stole her bicycle at the end of the Madison Street bridge on Oct. 13, 2019.
The other woman said she had bought the bicycle second hand from a male off Craigslist.