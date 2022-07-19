CADOTT — Jelly Roll, a heavyset musician who fuses rock, rap and country, stood on the main stage at Rock Fest on Saturday evening and looked out at the thousands of fans who packed the hillside. Jelly Roll muttered an expletive and said this was easily the largest crowd he had ever performed in front of in his career.

Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals general manager, said he knew that Rock Fest would be huge this year, when all 7,000 campsites were scooped up and reserved in advance. Then the cars started coming and coming. Staff had to get creative in finding parking spots near the entrance and in the campsites. While Asher doesn’t divulge exact attendance numbers, he said that of the 35 Country Fests and 28 Rock Fests ever held on their grounds, this year’s Rock Fest had the largest attendance.

