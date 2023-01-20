CADOTT — Rock Fest fans now know what acts they can expect to see at the 2023 festival this summer. More than 75 bands will play over the course of the three-day rock music festival, which runs July 13-15 in Cadott. Each day of the festival will be capped off by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also slated to perform, with many others, across five stages.
“We really focus on making each year better than the last,” Festival Promoter Wade Asher said in a news release. “Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And that is pretty tough to do when we’ve been doing this for 29 years.”
Pantera will make their Rock Fest debut and performing one of their first shows in the United States after a 21-year hiatus on Thursday, July 13, as a headliner.
Creators of the "Power Groove" and pioneer of groove metal, Pantera, flew the flag for heavy metal in the '90s, compiling a long list of Gold and Platinum album and home video releases, along with sold-out arena tours across the globe.
“That’s a massive band to get and we’re glad to lock them in,” Asher told the Leader-Telegram
Joining Pantera on the Thursday schedule are Ice Cube, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Jinjer, Orianthi and Suicide Silence, among others.
Slipknot will return to Rock Fest to headline the Friday, July 14, lineup.
The groove metal band has won a Grammy Award and has been nominated 10 times. With 12 Platinum and 41 Gold album certifications around the world, they have logged over 8.5 billion global streams and 3.5 billion video views to date — unprecedented for a rock act in this generation or any other.
Also performing on Friday are Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Mushroomhead, Cherry Bombs and more.
Godsmack will close out Rock Fest on Saturday, July 15.
Godsmack is no stranger to Rock Fest. Led by singer Sully Erna, the band has played at Rock Fest in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The band has more top 10 songs than bands like Foo Fighters and Aerosmith, and is always popular among festival fans.
Other Saturday performers include Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Everclear, Gwar, Dorothy and 10 Years, among others.
Additionally, there is a special Wednesday lineup exclusively for three-day ticket holders. That lineup includes Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome and more.
Coming off the biggest festival ever in 2022, Rock Fest organizers are expecting this summer’s festival to be just as big and likely bigger than the previous one. In the offseason, they have been making improvements to the grounds with new infrastructure and other changes to enhance the fan experience. Organizers are excited to rock with fans again in 2023.
“We can’t wait to do it all over again,” Asher said.
3-day and single-day general admission and individual artist pit passes are on sale now. VIP, reserved lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Nicolet Law pit passes, electric camping and VIP Camping are already sold out. For tickets and more festival information, visit rock-fest.com.