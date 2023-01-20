62d186cee5296.image.jpg

Rock Fest 2023 is slated for July 13-15 this summer.

 Staff file photo

CADOTT — Rock Fest fans now know what acts they can expect to see at the 2023 festival this summer. More than 75 bands will play over the course of the three-day rock music festival, which runs July 13-15 in Cadott. Each day of the festival will be capped off by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also slated to perform, with many others, across five stages.

“We really focus on making each year better than the last,” Festival Promoter Wade Asher said in a news release. “Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And that is pretty tough to do when we’ve been doing this for 29 years.”