EAU CLAIRE — A driver was killed during a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County, authorities say.
A child in a car seat in the vehicle was uninjured, authorities said.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 66 on I-94.
The vehicle was driving east, lost control, entered the median and rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lanes.
The driver was ejected.
A trooper arrived to find a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. The child was still in the car seat in the vehicle.
The driver and child were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The driver died at the hospital. The child did not sustain any injuries.
The westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down and rerouted for an hour during the crash response.
The names of the driver and child were not released.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire Police Department.
