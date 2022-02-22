CHIPPEWA FALLS — The owners of a farm in the town of Tilden have sued Chippewa County because of issues with the nearby public gun range, and they are seeking nearly $1.8 million in damages.
Rooney Farms LLC, 9996 Highway Q, filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court, naming county administrator Randy Scholz, county board chairman Dean Gullickson, and county clerk Jaclyn Sadler as defendants. Eau Claire-based law firm Weld Riley is representing Rooney Farms. Scholz said Tuesday he couldn't comment on pending legal matters.
According to the court filing:
Jake Rooney owns property at 10373 120th Ave., and there are multiple buildings on the property, including a residence, pole shed and barn. Chippewa County owns and operates the Chippewa County Public Firearms Range and Training facility approximately one mile north of that Rooney property, at 10495 130th Ave. It is used by both law enforcement and members of the public.
"Firearms which have been commonly discharged at the firearms range are capable of projecting bullets which travel 9/10th of a mile distance necessary to reach the subject property and beyond that distance," the lawsuit reads. "On multiple occasions, bullets have been discharged at the firearms range, which have traveled to and through the subject property. Multiple of those bullets have damaged real and personal property."
Those bullets have "endangered the safety and life of those individuals," the lawsuit reads. For instance, between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 8, 2020, several bullets from the range were fired and struck Rooney property. Jake Rooney told officers Sept. 8, 2020, that he found bullet holes in his barn, and the holes indicated they came from the direction of the range. Upon further investigation, they also found that a bullet had struck a John Deer combine. Multiple bullets were located.
Karen Rooney told a deputy last June that between May 28 and May 30, 2021, she was standing near the west end of the barn and she "heard a bullet flying over the top of her head."
The lawsuit states that Chippewa County hired a consulting firm, MT2 Firing Range Services, which concluded there "is a high probability that the bullets causing damage to the subject property ... emanated from the firearms range."
By operating the range, Chippewa County has "effectively deprived Jake Rooney of all or substantially all of the beneficial use" of his property, the lawsuit contends, including causing damage to the combine, valued at $375,000. The cost of the repairs to that combine is unclear, but the lawsuit states they are seeking compensation for the entire value of the farm machine. The holes in the pole shed caused $4,610 in damages.
Along with seeking money for the damage to the farm equipment and buildings, the Rooneys are seeking $1.4 million in compensation, which they state is the fair market value of the property on 120th Avenue.
In September 2020, the Chippewa County Facilities & Parks Committee closed the range to the public, but approved a plan for it to be open to law enforcement and private firearms training organizations, all of which must have a state-certified firearms instructor, safety officer or range master present.
The county opted to install surveillance cameras and revamped the range to minimize the possibility of anyone shooting over the berm. Also, a gate was installed and more signage was erected at the site.