EAU CLAIRE — Five new custom-made tables that include a checkerboard design in them have been placed in Eau Claire parks.
On Friday the city announced that three of the tables donated by the Rotary Club of Eau Claire are now at McDonough Park and the other two will be located at Fairfax Park Pool.
"These tables in both locations will provide a place to rest and an opportunity to socialize and participate in a game of checkers," Steve Plaza, manager of city parks, forestry, cemetery, buildings and ground maintenance, said in a news release.
Each of the round tables has a checkerboard pattern embossed and painted on its surface, creating a spot to play checkers or chess in a city park. Four seats bearing the Rotary International logo on them are attached to each table.
The metal tables were crafted by Pro-cise in Lake Hallie.