Eau Claire Morning Rotary used concrete sealer to create 11 hidden images on downtown Eau Claire sidewalks. Rain or spraying water on the sidewalks reveals the images, which are part of a contest that runs through Oct. 15.
EAU CLAIRE — A local service organization's new contest is intended to encourage families to explore downtown Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Morning Rotary started its Rainworks Bingo contest this week, challenging people to find 16 images stenciled on downtown sidewalks and visit five businesses.
The catch is the images can only be seen when the sidewalk is wet, either from rain or by participants spraying or splashing water on the concrete's surface. The water-revealed images were created by laying stencils on the sidewalk and spraying concrete sealer on them.
To get the location of the images and participate in the contest, people must pick up bingo cards from any of the five participating downtown businesses: Brent Douglas Flowers, Chippewa Valley Floral, Ninja restaurant, Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor and Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar.
Participants then must take photos of themselves next to the sidewalk images and get stickers from the businesses to fully complete their bingo cards.
Completed bingo cards and photos must be mailed by Oct. 15 to Morning Rotary, 4812 Fairfax St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Entries are eligible to win prizes including a family portrait session, an ice cream cone every month for a year from Ramone's, and kits to make your own rainworks street art.
The club created the contest after getting positive response last year when it stenciled similar images and inspirational messages on sidewalks to lift peoples' spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concrete sealer used to make the sidewalk designs is expected to wear off after two to three months, said Aaron Libner, past-president of the Rotary Club and an organizer of the contest.