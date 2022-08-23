CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man released from prison early after he was convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense has now been arrested for his ninth drunk-driving offense.

Terry L. Stalson, 54, 5067 Highway K, appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday. He has now been charged with OWI-9, operating after revocation, knowingly fleeing an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and obstructing an officer. Court Commissioner Kari Hoel ordered Stalson be held on a $20,000 cash bond. Stalson also was cited for excessive speeds, between 25 and 29 mph over posted limits.

