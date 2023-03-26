CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man, who was released from prison early after being convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense, has now been sentenced to another four years in prison after he was convicted of his ninth OWI.

Terry L. Stalson, 55, 5067 Highway K, pleaded no contest last week in Chippewa County Court to OWI-9th offense. Judge James Isaacson ordered the four-year prison term, along with four years of extended supervision. His driver’s license was permanently revoked, and he must submit a DNA sample. Charges of operating after revocation, knowingly fleeing an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and obstructing an officer were read-in and dismissed.