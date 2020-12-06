ELLSWORTH -- A rural Ellsworth man was killed in an ATV crash Saturday in rural Pepin County.
According to a news release from the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred Saturday morning on Highway K near the intersection with Highway E near Stockholm.
A preliminary investigation shows Clark L. Goodwin, age 68, of rural Ellsworth was eastbound on Highway K when he lost control of his single seat Artic Cat four-wheeler. Goodwin pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and no helmet appear to be contributing factors of the crash.
The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lund Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.
The crash remains under investigation.