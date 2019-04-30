Rusk County authorities are seeking the public's help to find an inmate who left the jail for a Tuesday morning dental appointment but did not show up.
David A. Dvorak, 56, of Ladysmith, left the county jail's work release center at 7:30 a.m. but the dental office reported an hour later that he had missed his appointment.
A warrant has been issued for Dvorak's arrest, and the county will be pursuing further criminal charges against him for the escape, according to a news release from the Rusk County sheriff's office.
Those with information on Dvorak's whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-532-2200.