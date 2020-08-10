ALTOONA — A stretch of U.S. 12 where a woman died while crossing the highway in 2017 is scheduled for safety improvements.
The state Department of Transportation is seeking public comments by Thursday, Aug. 20, on its plans to make a safer pedestrian crossing next year on U.S. 12 in Altoona.
Plans show the addition of eight-foot-wide asphalt paths being added along Third Street East on the north and south sides of U.S. 12. Pedestrian crossing signal lights would also be added to the intersection.
Improvements to that location are intended to draw pedestrians away from crossing U.S. 12 at the Nottingham Way intersection, which does not have any traffic lights or pedestrian accommodations.
Zize Sabani died after being hit by a car while crossing at Nottingham Way in December 2017, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted there have been numerous crashes resulting in property damage there, too.
Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds are anticipated to pay the estimated $122,000 cost of the safety improvements to the intersection of U.S. 12 and Third Street East. Construction is expected to take place next year.
To view details of the project plans, go online to tinyurl.com/y64c7yf3. Comments on the plans can be submitted by emailing nathan.ulness@dot.wi.gov or by sending regular mail to Nathan Ulness, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.