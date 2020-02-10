Police are investigating a member of the Sam Davey Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association for allegations that the member stole funds from the PTA organization, the Eau Claire school district said Monday in a news release.
A community member reported "financial irregularities" involving the PTA in early February, said Josh Miller, ECPD public information officer.
"The individual accused of the theft is not and has never been an employee of the school district. Rather, the person was a volunteer with the Sam Davey PTA," the district said in the statement. "We are disheartened by the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation."
The district did not identify the volunteer involved.
The investigation is in preliminary stages; Miller said the department expects a longer investigation.
The department is not yet aware of how much money is involved in the investigation, Miller said.
The district also said it plans to work with its schools' PTA members to "provide an extra layer of due diligence as these truly outstanding volunteers go about their work."