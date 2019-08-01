Sam's Club filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Eau Claire in the latest legal action from a big-box retailer contending the city has overvalued its building and the resulting property taxes are too high.
The Bentonville, Ark.-based bulk goods retailer filed the lawsuit in Eau Claire County Court to dispute the value of its store at 4001 Gateway Drive and get a refund on its current tax bill.
The company says the store should be valued at $3.6 million while the city has its value currently assessed at $6.58 million. Municipal land records show the city's current assessment is slightly down from the $6.7 million value used to determine property tax bills as late as 2017.
Several companies sued Eau Claire last year in attempts to lower their tax bills. Those were Oakwood Mall, Menards, Walmart, Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and a New York real estate firm that owns a vacant grocery store at 1201 S. Hastings Way, according to online court records.
The city has been fending off cases for several years from large property owners challenging their property tax bills in court.
"In recent years the city has prevailed in all claims that proceeded to trial as well as those taken up on appeal," city attorney Stephen Nick said in an email.