EAU CLAIRE — Bernie Sanders knows about tightly contested elections. When he ran for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981, he won the seat by just 10 votes.
"I learned at an early age that every vote counts," Sanders told a crowd numbering 500 at UW-Eau Claire on Friday.
Sanders, 81, an independent U.S. Senator, gave an energetic 52-minute speech to a predominantly college-age crowd, encouraging them to not only vote, but get out others to vote as well.
"We've seen a significant uptick in young people voting," Sanders said. "Joe Biden would not be president today if it wasn't for all the young people voting."
He added: "Part of what you need to be doing is be engaged and participate. If you bring out two or three friends, you've tripled your vote's power."
Sanders called it "the most consequential mid-term election in my lifetime, and he wants to see everyone of all ages vote, but especially younger U.S. residents.
"The future of this nation lies with the young," he said. "For your own sakes, so young people have a fair shot at the future, come out and vote representative of your population."
Rachel Reisner, Republican National Committee spokesperson, noted that U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and other Democratic candidates were nowhere to be found at the rally, saying that socialism and Sanders are deeply unpopular in Wisconsin and so is Barnes.
“Mandela Barnes will shake hands with anyone and everyone when it’s politically expedient for him, but he is quick to turn his back when he knows it will make him appear as radical as he truly is," Reisner said. "Whether he likes it or not, Barnes can’t hide from his party and his support for open borders, runaway government spending, and handouts to the rich."
Sanders discussed the U.S. Supreme Court's decison on the Dobbs case, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and left abortion laws up to each state. Sanders called the ruling "an unbelievably stupid decision."
"And virtually all Republicans agreed with decision," he added.
Sanders also talked about the need to address climate change.
"If we do not get a handle on climate change, there will be more droughts, more floods, and more extreme weather patterns," he said.
Sanders expressed concern about what sees as an "unprecedented attack on democracy by Donald Trump and his right-wing allies." Sanders lost his first bid to Congress, but he he never claimed he lost unfairly, or was cheated out of a win. He said it is dangerous for a party to claim that if it doesn't win, it is because of fraud.
Many political pundits believe Republicans will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and possibly the U.S. Senate too, with a major factor being an 8.2% inflation rate.
"Is it Joe Biden's fault? Is it Bernie Sanders' fault? I don't think so," Sanders said of the inflation rate, adding that most countries in Europe have a higher inflation rate than here. He said inflation is more caused by the pandemic and a breakdown in the international supply chain coming out of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and corporate greed, particularly from the petroleum and pharmaceutical companies.
He reminded the crowd that when Congress passed a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, 3,000 Americans were losing their lives to COVID-19 daily, hospitals were packed, and small businesses were hurting.
"I do not apologize for that," Sanders said of the ARPA funding. "We kept them afloat. No apologies."
UW-Eau Claire freshman Kirsten Thell, was impressed by Sanders' speech.
"It was amazing, of course," Thell said. "A lot of people my age aren't sure if they'll vote. You can't listen to that speech and be on the fence about voting. Like Bernie said, it's all going to come down to all of us young voters."
Jack Borneke, 23, of Minneapolis, drove to Eau Claire to hear Sanders speak.
"I think Bernie educated a lot of young voters on the Democratic Party, and why they should vote," Borneke said. "He summed up the problems of wealth and inequality in America."
Eau Claire City Councilman Jeremy Gragert called it a "tremendous speech."
"It's his energy and his thoughtful critique of the American experience," Gragert said. "He brought up the most important issues, like corporate greed and climate change. And reproductive rights got the loudest response in the room."