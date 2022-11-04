110722_dr_Sanders_14a

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, spoke to a crowd numbering perhaps 500 supporters, mostly students, at UW-Eau Claire on Friday, stressing the importance of getting younger people out to vote on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Bernie Sanders knows about tightly contested elections. When he ran for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981, he won the seat by just 10 votes.

"I learned at an early age that every vote counts," Sanders told a crowd numbering 500 at UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

