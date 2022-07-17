EAU CLAIRE — A scam initially reported last month is continuing to try and extort money from people to clear up non-existent arrest warrants.
A phone scammer posing as the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is still calling people to ask for cash or gift card payments in exchange for quashing warrants.
On Friday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office sent a news release stating that the scam has been reported by a number of people since it first emerged in June.
"If you receive a call like this, simply hang up," the news release stated.
The Sheriff's Office stated it would never call a person to ask for payment to clear up a warrant.
The release added that most people with active warrants know about them. But if there is ever any question of if you are wanted or not, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 715-839-4709.
