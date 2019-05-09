A person posing as a Meals on Wheels representative has been attempting to scam those who get the service in Eau Claire County.
The county's Aging & Disability Resource Center sent a news release Thursday morning to warn residents about a person going to Meals on Wheels participants' homes and asking them to pay their bills for the program.
This is not how the local Meals on Wheels program operates, the news release stated. The ADRC does send letters each month to participants with a suggested donation amount, but does not go to people's homes to ask for money.
If a person does come to your home claiming to be collecting for the ADRC or its programs, the news release said you should not pay them. Instead call the police or contact the ADRC at 715-839-4735.